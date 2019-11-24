Thank you everyone for gathering here today. I really enjoyed getting to be a part of this celebration honoring our wonderful country. I am having a hard time with the fact that this will be my last year carrying the flag in the annual Scottsbluff and Gering parades. I am grateful for the chance to be able to express my patriotism thanks to the people who have bravely served and will serve this country past, present, and future. It has been something of great joy and an honor to be a part of something bigger than myself. I will forever more remember the wonderful times I’ve had participating and the even more wonderful people I have met that have helped me along the way. I want to say thank you for all the support and encouragement over these last 17 years. You all have made a different to me. – Paul Brooks
