Payton Flower of Scottsbluff is one of 42 students selected as a new strengths coach for the Clifton Strengths Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business. Flower is a sophomore agricultural economics major at the university.
The new coaches will join returning coaches to mentor more than 750 first-year business students in Professional Enhancement I: Investing in Strengths.
Required for all first-year business students, the course aims to help students develop and apply their strengths to achieve individualized academic, personal and professional success using the CliftonStrengths assessment. During the course, coaches lead team meetings of up to 10 students once a week and facilitate two one-on-one strengths coaching sessions for each team member to help them recognize and maximize their potential. They also help facilitate discussions during class.
