Eastern Wyoming College announced that 41 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Feb. 11. This is the largest class of PTK inductees in EWC’s history. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.
Students inducted into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include:
Torrington: Colter Adams, Jordan Noah Arnusch, Aubrey Demott, Jordan Hunt, Joshua Posten, Katie Richardson, Ashley Schlagel, Elaine Warren.
Alliance: Katelyn Nunes, Cody Shrewbury.
Henry: Jessica Cotant.
Harrisburg: Jadyn Cross.
Mitchell: Anna Robbins.
Scottsbluff: Ricardo Morfin.
