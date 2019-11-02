Platte Valley Music Teachers students perform

Fifteen students were chosen to perform in the Platte Valley Music Teachers Association Fall Honors Concert held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering.
Front Row: Jasmine Campbell, Luke Olsen, Chayim Olenick, Avery Hendricks.
Second Row: Jakob Kruse, Ellie Eichner, Charlotte Olenick, Josette McConnell.
Third Row: Elizabeth Fuss, Ashley LeMoine, Jon Kruse, Isaac Olsen.
Back Row: Mercy McAndrew, Madysen Powell, Madi Walker.
