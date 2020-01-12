Rebecca Goldrick

Chapter FC of P.E.O (philanthropic education organization) is pleased to announce that Rebecca Goldrick of Scottsbluff is the recipient of a Program for Continuing Education grant from the International Chapter of P.E.O.

This grant is a need based grant program providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment to support them.

Becky is getting her Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the University of Nebraska Medical Center-Scottsbluff campus.

