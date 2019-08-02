SCOTTSBLUFF ― Wendy J. Stirnkorb, CRA, RT (R) (MR), MRSO (MRSC), director of imaging services and dean of the School of Radiologic Technology at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, was recently selected as one of five 2019 Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) Award for Excellence winners.
Stirnkorb was recognized at the AHRA annual meeting in Denver, Colo., where she also gave a presentation on identifying and inspiring the imaging leaders of tomorrow.
The Award for Excellence recognizes imaging professionals who have made a difference in the professional lives of their coworkers and colleagues through exceptional innovation, leadership, administrative capabilities, and sharing of expertise and experience. Nominations come from staff, as well as other colleagues in the workplace and industry.
To read more about Stirnkorb’s presentation, visit https://bit.ly/30Ykg8X.