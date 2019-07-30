Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology Celebrates Commencement

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West School of Radiologic Technology honored two graduates with a commencement ceremony on Friday, July 26.
Graduates of the Class of 2019 include Robert Cantril, Scottsbluff, and Logan Zeiler, Holyoke, Colo.
Robert Cantril plans to attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in MRI. Logan Zeiler has accepted a full-time position at Regional West in the Imaging Services Department. He plans to work toward his MRI certification through Mitchell Technical Institute.
The two-year program at Regional West’s School of Radiologic Technology combines a strong clinical component with classroom study. The students’ primary emphasis is radiography, but during their training they are also exposed to MRI, CT scanning, angiography, ultrasound, cardiac catheterization, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy and an orthopedic clinic.
Regional West School of Radiologic Technology was founded in 1951 and has been accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology since 1964.
For more information about Regional West School of Radiologic Technology, please contact Program Director Stephanie Cannon at stephanie.cannon@rwhs.org or 308-630-1153.