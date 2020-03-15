Twenty-four Nebraska high school students have been selected as participants in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Chadron State College. Additionally, nine high school students were selected as alternates.
Area students participating in RHOP include Jaylee Shaw of Sidney in the dentistry program, Allen McCumbers of Harrison in the medicine alternate program, Sarah Salomon of Scottsbluff in the nursing program and Jenna Mitchell of Bridgeport in the nursing alternate program.
Students selected as participants in the program receive a full tuition scholarship and take pre-professional training at CSC with guaranteed pre-admittance to one of UNMC sites, if they meet the program’s standards. Dental students will complete advanced training at Lincoln, nursing students at Scottsbluff, dental hygiene at Gering, and all other participants in Omaha. Often, alternates become participants before their training at CSC is completed.
