Salma Silva of Gering is among 135 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Silva, a psychology major, will participate in the project “Petitioning for Freedom: Habeas Corpus in the American West” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.
Student projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
The students also will have opportunities to participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Graduate Education Discovery Program.
