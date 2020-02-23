Chimney Rock Public Power in conjunction with Basin Electric and Tri-State Generation and Transmission announced the 2020 winners of the scholarships.
Jakob Huck was selected as the winner of the Basin Electric $1,000 scholarship. Jakob is the son of Matt and Heidi Huck of Bayard, Nebraska. Jakob plans to attend Chadron State College.
Leah Albro and Emily Carpenter are the winners of the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Scholarship of $500 each. Leah is the daughter of Jon and Ann Albro of Bayard, Nebraska. Leah plans to attend the University of Wyoming. Emily is the daughter of Raymond and Kathleen Carpenter of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Emily plans to attend Iowa State University.
Scholarship recipients were chosen on a combination of SAT/ACT scores and overall grade-point average, work experience, participation in school and community activities, an essay question, and an appraisal done by a third party.
