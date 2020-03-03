The new officers for the 2020 year are Barb Muhr, treasurer; Pat Nichols, secretary; Judy Wilson, vice-president and Norma Ray, president. Past president, Shirley Harimon, connecting all together with a chain, installed the officers.
Scotts Bluff County Homemakers award a scholarship to Scotts Bluff County Seniors.
Obtain an application by calling 623-1158 or 632-5536.
