Scottsbluff Elks Lodge #1367 has announced its scholarship winners for 2019-2020.
In the boys’ division, the first place $1,200 Buss and Lydia Baltes Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jakob Nyle Huck of Scottsbluff High School.
Other winners included: second place, $1,000, Bryce L. Deaver, Bridgeport High School; third place $900, Kamden M McGrew, Scottsbluff High School; fourth place, $800, Cole A. Madsen of Chadron High School; fifth place, $600, Joshua D Sherer, Gordon Rushville High School. Sixth-10th $500 awards went to: Jace R.R. Stumpff, Hemingford High School; Tate J Ryan, Chadron High School; Traeton J Harimon, Bayard High School; Riley Amundsen, Scottsbluff High School; Alexander M. Plog, Hemingford High School.
In the girls’ division, first Place $1,200 Buss and Lydia Baltes Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alethia J Henderson of Gering High School. Other winners included second place, $1,000, Grace M Sorenson of Chadron High School; third place, $900, Katherine G. Reisig of Scottsbluff High School; fourth place, $800, Evy I. Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport High School; fifth place, $600; Kelsey M. Bohnsack of Gering High School. Sixth-11th $500 awards went to: Kaylinn N. Harimon, Mitchell High School; Emily G. Carpenter, Scottsbluff High School; Allyson N. Gion, Scottsbluff High School; Lauren Collins, Chadron High School; Rebecca J Hanson, Hemingford High School; Savanna K Sayaloune, Chadron High School.
Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship $500: Regan Hodsden, Mitchell High School.
Nebraska Elks Association Vocational Scholarship $500: Tucker Schott, Gordon Rushville High School.
Nebraska Elks Association J.B. Ferguson Golf Scholarship $500: Trevor Berry, Chadron High School.
WNCC Scholarships: first and second, $1,000 to Rashelle Neefe, Hemingford High School, and Alex Plog, Hemingford High School; third/fourth $750: David Argamosa, Bridgeport High School and Loren Henkel, Bayard High School; fifth, $500: Alejandra Garza, Bayard High School
Elks Memorial Scholarships $500: Jori Stewart, Hemingford High School; Anna Harveson, Scottsbluff High School; Evy Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport High School; Elli Winkler, Gering High School; Jacob Trauernicht, Mitchell High School; Daeton Blanco, Bayard High School; Leah Albro, Bayard High School; Teagan Flick, Mitchell High School; Jonathon Pieper, Mitchell High School; Rashelle Neefe, Hemingford High School; Storm Jesperson, Hemingford High School; Lorren Henkel, Bayard High School; Sadie Cooley, Morrill High School.
Nebraska State Elks Association Scholarship Winners: Most Valuable Student At-Large, $800, Grace Sorenson; Most Valuable Student District, $300, Katherine Reisig; Most Valuable Student District, $400, Jacob Huck; Most Valuable Student District, $300, Kamden McGrew; and Past Exalted Ruler, $1,250, Regan Hodsen.
