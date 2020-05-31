The Scottsbluff Education Association announces the recipients of the 2020 SEA and SEA-Emma Kienke Scholarships.
Taylor Klein, Aniah Mobley and MarLee New are each the recipient of a $200 SEA-Emma Kierke Scholarship. Taylor is the daughter of Bob and Sara Klein. Aniah is the daughter of Josiah and Florence Mobley and MarLee is the daughter of Todd and Heather Neu.
Riley Amundsen, Sydney Hinze, Javier Jimenez and Talera Kinsey are each the recipient of a $500 SEA Scholarship. Riley is the son of Jon and Dierdre Amundsen. Sydney is the daughter of Grant and Angie Hinze. Javier is the son of Manuel and Hellen Jimenez, and Talera is the daughter of Robert and Cory Kinsey.
