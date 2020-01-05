It is with great pride that we, Aurelio and Bertha, would like to announce the graduation of Sergio Andres Godina.
After graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 2015, he went onto the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Sergio graduated from UNL in their winter commencement on December 21, 2019, with a Bachelor of Science in horticulture.
Thank you to those that were able to join our family for the commencement ceremony and the continued support of Sara Schwartzkopf and her family.
Congratulations, Sergio!! We are proud of your accomplishments and the young man you have become.
Mami and Papi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.