Shirley Smith Shirley Ann Smith of Mitchell worked at the Mitchell Senior Center for the Aging Office of Western Nebraska (AOWN) for twenty years. She celebrated her retirement during a party held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the center.
In 1999 she was hired as an ATP or Cook’s Assistant Potato Peeler and then with her spouse, William E. Smith, delivered meals for clients who were unable to attend the center due to health or transportation issues. In 2010 she became site manager and has enjoyed being employed at the AOWN.
At the age of 87-years-old she has finally decided she should retire. “Many of our clients have come and gone over the years and we have all became like family. I’ve enjoyed working with our main cook, Carrie Mowry all those years and with Phyllis and Eldon Duncan for the last ten and with newer employees Phyllis and Randall Aller and Jackie Schmidt.
She plans to enjoy her great-grandchildren, traveling (yeah right) and joining a pinochle group. Smith plans to attend all kinds of opportunities she has missed in the last twenty years. She thanks the Senior Center for celebrating her retirement.
