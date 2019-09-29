SHS Class of 1959

The Scottsbluff High School graduating class of 1959 held their 60-year reunion Sept. 20-21 at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff. Thirty-three classmates of the 220 graduates were in attendance; of which 74 classmates are deceased. The events of the weekend included a Friday evening informal gathering to renew friendships, a Saturday morning coffee, and a dinner, memorial service and program Saturday evening. Those in attendance now reside in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.
Pictured from left to right:
Front Row: Pat Martin Baum, Judy Leland Aden, Nancy Nerud Hall, Joy Anderson Sanders, Sharon Helm Bilstein, Fred Quindt.
Second Row: Katharine McMillan Roberts, Harriett Keller Aden, Linda Zimmerman Hall, Margie Williamson Irwin, Joyce Deines, Gary Blanco, Sid Henderson.
Third Row: Judi Roach Freouf, Mary Cervantes Cordova, Julia Cassel Albaugh, Keith Priest, JoDee Coombs Moore, Zandy Yarnell Knotts, Willard Rusch, Fred Wurst.
Fourth Row: Anita Castinado Valdez, Connie Gallegos Aguallo, Richard Frank, Joe Murray, Gordon Joachim.
Top Row: Deloyce Luenenborg Herman, Joyce Bauer Asmus, Gerald Whitford, John Randall, Bill Lawler, Ed Mackler, Larry Lacy.
