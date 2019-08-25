Six new faculty members will join the ranks at Chadron State College this fall. Two will be in Science, one in Education, and three in the Business Academy. They are: Dr. Rachelle Rider, Dr. Tawny Tibbits, Catherine Rust, Pil Joon Kim, Zunaira Khalid, and Chris McCarthy.
Rider will be an assistant professor teaching human biology courses. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College and a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University.
Tibbits will be an assistant professor teaching geoscience courses and managing the college’s planetarium. She earned a doctorate in Geoscience from the University of Iowa. Her research focused on using new techniques to determine source locations for stone tools used by the ancient Maya of Belize.
Rust is returning to her hometown as an instructor teaching education and special education courses. She earned a bachelor’s degree from CSC, a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Phoenix and is pursuing a doctorate from Capella University.
Kim will be an assistant professor teaching courses in quantitative finance. He is a doctoral candidate, with an All But Dissertation (ABD) status, in Quantitative Finance with the Illinois Institute of Technology. He earned a master’s degree in finance from the same institution. He also earned an MBA from Soong Sil University in South Korea.
Khalid will be an assistant professor teaching accounting courses. She is a doctoral candidate with Texas Tech University, with an ABD status. She is preparing for the CPA exam.
McCarthy, who previously taught at CSC in 2016, earned his master’s in economics from Colorado State University in 2013 and is pursuing a doctorate from the same institution.