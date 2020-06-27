Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County awarded nine scholarships totaling $5500.00 to area seniors on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at an awards luncheon at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
The four Dream It Be It program recipients were: Gabriela Aguilar $1,000 (Scottsbluff High School); Hope Schanaman $750 (Scottsbluff High School); Xochitl Marez $500 (Scottsbluff High School); and Iliza Nicholson $500 (Choices). The Dream It Be It program is a Soroptimist signature program designed to provide support for girls, giving them the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals.
In addition, five scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to family, community and school. The recipients of these $500 scholarships are: Sadie Cooley (Morrill High School); Regan Hodsder (Mitchell High School); Ansley Hessler (Mitchell High School); Brisa Rios (Scottsbluff High School); and Victoria Brady (Gering High School).
