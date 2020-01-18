Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
Dean’s List students from the area include Timothy White of Gering, majoring as a Geographic Information Systems Technician; and Payton Wick of Gering, a major in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program.
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
