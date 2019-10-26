Gering Vision Center P.C., the optometric practice of Steven L. Wasserburger, OD, will be closing on Dec. 6, 2019, due to his retirement.
Patient records may be picked up with prior notice by calling 308-436-3176.
Thank you to the Gering, Scottsbluff and surrounding communities for the support and loyalty I have enjoyed for the last 29 years. I appreciate it.
Steven L. Wasserburger, OD
