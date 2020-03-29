Incoming and current Chadron State College students from the area have been accepted to the Rural Law Opportunities Program (RLOP).
RLOP was approved by the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees in September 2016. Impetus for developing RLOP came from the Nebraska State Bar Association, which said that 11 of Nebraska’s 93 counties had no lawyers at all, and 20 others had three or fewer attorneys.
The new student is Abigail Madden of Alliance and current students are Jori Peters of Mitchell and Lorenzo Lopez of Scottsbluff. Taylee Neefe of Hemingford was named as an alternate.
