The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference brought more than 8,700 student leaders, members, and advisers to Anaheim, California June 30-July 4. Nebraska FCCLA was well represented by more than 350 students, advisers, and guests.
Nebraska members brought home 56 Top Ten award winning events.
Josiah Gonzales of Scottsbluff was a first place gold winner in the Say Yes to FCS Education. He was also recognized for Say Yes to FCA National Signing Day. Josiah is an FCS Education Major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Rashell Neefe of Hemingford received the Kikkoman Foundation Japanese Exchange Scholarship
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.