Several area students were listed on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls at the University of Wyoming. They include:

Alliance: Jazlyn McKay Hausmann, Bailey Christine Johnson

Bayard: Catherine Anne Applegate

Gering: Delaney Donn Dean, Davis G. Eskam

Harrison: Angela C. Johnson

Kimball: Tyler Shaw

Scottsbluff: Taryn M. Becker, Scott A. Herman, Shianne M. Shaver, Craig D. Smith, Abbigail Kathryn Tygart

Sidney: Payge M. Hoffman, Elliot Bryan Jones, Carley J. Witt

