Several area students were listed on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls at the University of Wyoming. They include:
Alliance: Jazlyn McKay Hausmann, Bailey Christine Johnson
Bayard: Catherine Anne Applegate
Gering: Delaney Donn Dean, Davis G. Eskam
Harrison: Angela C. Johnson
Kimball: Tyler Shaw
Scottsbluff: Taryn M. Becker, Scott A. Herman, Shianne M. Shaver, Craig D. Smith, Abbigail Kathryn Tygart
Sidney: Payge M. Hoffman, Elliot Bryan Jones, Carley J. Witt