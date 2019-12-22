Tabor Dance students raise $10,000 to benefit organizations Dec 22, 2019 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day 1 of 2 Tabor Dance Academy dancers Level 2 throuth Elite with their teachers: Kathy Tqbor, Tiffany Tabor Mackrill, Danielle Fitzke and Jordan Gonzales. Courtesy Photo Tabor Dance Academy dancers Preschool through Level 1 pose with their teachers: Kathy Tabor, Tiffany Tabor Mackrill and Danielle Fitzke. Courtesy Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tabor Dance Academy’s “Give A Little Christmas” raised $10,000 on Sunday, Dec 15. All proceeds were donated to Firefighter Ministry, Ancova Empowerment Project, and CAPWN Food Pantry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fundraiser Proceeds Ancova Empowerment Project Finance Fire Fighter Capwn Food Pantry Tabor Dance Academy Tabor Student Firefighter Organization In Case You Missed It +2 Announcements Daryl and Lana Payne Announcements Dana Samson Announcements Larry and Pam McRae Announcements Make It With Wool Contest × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular ASK A COP: Is it legal to refuse the receipt/ bag check at Walmart? Torrington Police identify suspect in shooting Gering Police investigate pedestrian collision Idaho woman killed in Interstate 80 crash near Dix Scottsbluff man accused in Gering gun incident faces charges promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 promotion College Bound July 2019 More Latest Local Offers Dohse Senior Ins. Leland Dohse -Going on Medicare or leaving Call The Snell Boys Electrical, Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Water Custom Painting, interior & exterior, residential & commercial. 3rd Generation Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
