Talera Marie Kinsey, 2020 Summa Cum Laude SHS graduate, tied with 22 other classmates for first position (4.0 GPA) at Scottsbluff High School. Her rank remains 1 of 200.
In high school, Talera was a three sport athlete, earning all three varsity letters her junior year. Her senior year she was a three sport captain. She lettered in band, and was a member of the Choiralaires, an elite varsity show choir, as well as in multiple musicals. Led by her love of music, she was inducted into Tri-M, a music honor society, as well as National Honor Society.
She was a member of SkillsUSA, as well as both Math Counts, and the secretary of Mu Alpha Theta. She has been awarded the Teacher Scholar Academy Scholarship to the University of Kearney, a very prestigious scholarship, which involved her jumping through many hoops. This scholarship is for full tuition, as well as $8000 annual room and board.
She has been accepted to the Honors program there, and will continue with STEM education, and gain her Secondary Mathematics Education degree at the same university that her father, uncle and aunt all attended. She has decided to concentrate on her academics during college, and not pursue any athletics. Other scholarships include: SEA $500 and Region V NSASSP $250.
