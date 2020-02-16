TCD welcomes three Gering High School students as interns. Stephanie Woolsey, Emily Harrison, and Eric Blue are all seniors and see their internship as being a good opportunity to explore possible career paths and learn more about TCD and its involvement in the community.
“Gering High School is pleased to partner with Twin Cities Development for our Work-Based Learning class. Students working in this special partnership were chosen because of their interest in business and marketing, their reputation as dedicated and highly capable students, and their will to begin working in a professional business setting. I feel that they will greatly benefit from this partnership as they begin to navigate through their career decisions. It is my hope that these interns will gain an understanding of current business practices and procedures and will be able to apply that knowledge in their own future
endeavors,” Kory Knight, Dean of Students, said.
Keith Ellis, community and economic development director at TCD said, “We are very pleased with Stephanie, Emily, and Eric’s work as interns for Twin Cities Development. They hit the ground running as far as their work responsibilities. We treat our interns as business professionals, and they respond by doing outstanding work. We appreciate their talents and we are extremely proud of our interns from Gering High School.”
Stephanie Woolsey is currently in charge of website development and graphic marketing as the public relations, web designer, and communications specialist at TCD. She is currently a part of the Gering band, jazz band, color guard, Sea Cats swim team, DECA, National Honors Society, GGAA and Mitchell Valley 4- H club with plans to major in mass communications and graphic design while swimming competitively at Oklahoma Baptist University next year.
Emily Harrison is responsible for the Retail/Commercial property marketing and LOIS Mgmt. at TCD. Harrison does property research and retail development. She currently participates in volleyball, basketball, track, dance team, GGAA, FCA, student council, national honor society, student leadership advisory committee, and DECA. She also has plans to study Architecture next year at Kansas State University.
Eric Blue, PEER7 Special Projects Coordinator, deals mainly with researching corporations throughout the country and their relevance to our community. Blue is the coordinator of many start up projects and is currently part of DECA and the Gering Legion Baseball Team. His plans are to study marketing this coming fall.
