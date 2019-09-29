CAPstone Advocacy Center and CASA of Scotts Bluff County would like to extend a very special thank you to the Gering Civic Center and the following businesses and individuals who sponsored the 11th annual Light of Hope event. Their support of this event enables two child advocacy programs to continue serving children in our communities who have been abused or neglected.
Platinum Sponsors: Platte Valley Companies, Panhandle Auto Group, First State Bank, Regional West Physicians Clinic, Lockwood Foundation, Clarence and Deb Gealy, B&C Steel, CS Precision Manufacturing, Inc, Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl & Snyder PC
Gold Sponsor: Aulick Industries
Silver Sponsors: Dr. Kate and Nathan Painter, Western Nebraska Community College, Options in Psychology, Simmons Olsen Law Firm, JG Elliott Insurance Center, Regional West Health Services, Bluffs Physical Therapy, Sorensen, Hahn, Browning, And Judy Law, Regional West Physicians Clinic – Women’s Center, Kelley Bean Company, Platte Valley Dental Group, Home Instead Senior Care, Intralinks, and Cheema Investments
Bronze Sponsors: First National Bank, Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club, Ameri-Co Carriers, Inc., Wil and Shari Packard, US Bank, Black Hills Energy, Western Sugar, Border States Electric Supply, Webb Orthodontics & Webb Eyecare, Fremont Motor, Sandberg Implement Inc, Carr-Trumbull Lumber Co Inc, Erica Croft, and Joe and Shirley Burford
CAPstone and CASA would also like to thank everyone who attended and supported the Light of Hope Breakfast this year with your gifts of time and financial support. Together we are making a difference in the lives of children – Thank you!
