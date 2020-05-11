Chadron State College’s student newspaper, The Eagle, recently won its ninth consecutive Best Overall Newspaper award in the 2020 Golden Leaf Awards competition, conducted by the Northern Plains Collegiate Media Association (NPCMA).
The Eagle’s website, csceagle.com, placed third in the Best Overall Website category of the contest, according to Mike Kennedy, NPCMA Executive Director, CSC communications instructor and adviser to The Eagle.
The Eagle’s student staff members took 13 first-place awards, eight second-place awards and 11 third-place awards. The paper also had seven Staff Awards, including Best Overall Newspaper and third-place Best Overall Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.