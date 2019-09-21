Thomas J. Dredla IV, DNAP, MS, CRNA of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, has completed the doctor of nurse anesthesia practice (DNAP) program in the College of Health Sciences at Midwestern University.
The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, A Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. An official graduation ceremony and conferring of degrees took place on the Midwestern University campus in Glendale, Arizona on Aug. 22. TJ, his wife Shelli, and their son Tommy live in Scottsbluff, where TJ has been employed by Regional West Medical Center for 15 years.
He is currently the chief certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) of the anesthesia department. TJ is the son of Tom and Marg Dredla, also of Scottsbluff.
