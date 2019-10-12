Twin Cities Development has four new interns from the Scottsbluff High School Work Based Learning Program. The seniors have the opportunity to gain experience in the private sector as well as earning school credit.
Arya Fry works in retain and commercial marketing. Isabelle Lucius is an assistant in the front office at TCD. Hannah Huynh is working on revising and writing different economic information profiles and websites. Emily Tarr is responsible for researching and retaining contacts for western business expansion.
“All four of the interns are talented young women,” said Keith Ellis, TCD Director of Community and Economic Development. “There is so much that they are bringing to our operation. The expectation I have is just to maximize their talent.
