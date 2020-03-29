TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that two students, Brandon Phillips, Torrington,and Bryson Mijares, Greeley,have been offered Fellowship awards from the University of Wyoming.
The students were awarded a Wyoming INBRE-UW- Wyoming Community College Fellowship for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 academic year. The Fellowship provides financial support to attend UW and engage in INBRE-supported activities in addition to degree coursework. The Fellowship will provide $2,500 per semester for the Fall and Spring terms.
INBRE (IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence) is designed to foster the development, coordination and sharing of research resources, and expertise that will expand research opportunities and increase the number of competitive investigators in IDeA-eligible states. INBRE grants are intended to enhance the caliber of scientific faculty at research institutions and undergraduate school who can attract more talented students to augment the science and technology knowledge of the state’s workforce. An INBRE award supports a multidisciplinary research network with a broad biomedical or behavioral thematic focus that strengthens research expertise and infrastructure and spurs interaction with other IDeA programs.
INBRE research at EWC involves the role of micro-organisms in the cycling of nitrogen and carbon in semi-arid grassland soils, and their implications on human health and the environment.
Chris Wenzel, Professor of Biology and Coordinator of the EWC INBRE grant added the following, “I am very proud of these students and their achievements. Their hard work and diligence in our INBRE Research Lab has helped them to grow as young scientists and fostered their development as they pursue their degrees in Biology and Wildlife and Fisheries Biology. These awards will enable them to become involved in high level research at the University of Wyoming that will offer them support and mentorship as they go on to complete their four-year degrees. In addition, they will be in a good position to secure employment in Biology-related careers, or move on to pursue graduate level degrees.”
