Thirteen freshmen and sophomore students attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis will receive the highest honor in FFA. American FFA Degrees were awarded at 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Local students, and their majors, included Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff FFA, agronomy; and Tyler Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff FFA, diversified agriculture.
