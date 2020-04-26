Tyler Brandt of Scottsbluff is among 50 graduates earning Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
Graduation will be held live on the Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page, on May 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated with the Bryan Medical Center.
