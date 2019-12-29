The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,428 degrees during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
The university presented Mike Johanns, former U.S. senator for Nebraska, former U.S. secretary of agriculture and former Nebraska governor, with an honorary Doctor of Laws during the undergraduate ceremony.
Area graduates included:
Sidney: Kaitlyn Anne Berner, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Sidney: Ryan James Birner, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Gering: McKenna Leigh Copsey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management with highest distinction.
Alliance: Layne Robert Huss, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Chadron: Shay Lee Chamberlain, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Harrison: Nathan Wayne Woodrum, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.
Minatare: Micki Sue McKibbin, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Mitchell: Olivia Lynn Michael, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Scottsbluff: Haleigh RaeAnn Brown, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Scottsbluff: Erin Faye Kampbell, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Scottsbluff: Austin Michael Rogers, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Scottsbluff: Eduardo Valentin Cruzado, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sidney: Samuel Thomas Koeshall, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Scottsbluff: Jordan Ashley Burgener, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
