Forty students will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as members of the Teachers Scholars Academy.
These recent high school graduates represent 33 communities in Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. Their average ACT score is 23.5 and their average high school GPA was 3.87.
Students from the Panhandle area who were chosen as members of the Teachers Scholars Academy include Falen Jeffries of Bridgeport, Talera Kinsey of Gering and Tia Prichard of Sidney.
