Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas participated in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

This year’s participants from the area include:

FESTIVAL BAND

Crawford: Hanna Jacob

Mitchell: Cassie Karg, Anyssa Lopez, Aniyah Lokman, Eric Wilson, Alayna Jacobs, Aubrey Branson

Morrill: Courtney Haskins

HONOR BAND

Alliance: Courtney Cox, Aubrey Garrett, Jack Moomey, Bryson Darveau, Bryson Chipperfield, Isabella Middleton

Kimball: Nicole Delaplane

Mitchell: Samantha Vizcaino, Keanna Turnbull, Max Palomo, Lexie Jackson, Kenna Krahulik

FESTIVAL CHOIR

Alliance: Victoria Garza, Jayden Moomey

Gering: Hannah Splattstoesser, Makayla Onstott, Victoria Mannel, Adam Flowers

Mitchell: Kiayah Taylor, Allison Cotant, Alicia Sanchez, Hunter Fegler, Jaden Schumacher, Dylan Gardner

HONOR CHOIR

Alliance: Mareesa Buskirk

Gering: Victoria Eckerberg

WOMENS CHOIR

Gering: Kayle Morris

Mitchell: Katie Newton, Camry Rowan, Riley Sandoz, Sabrina Vizcaino

Morrill: Alyssa Shaw, Paris Frias, Ashton Hoffman, Katelyn Ott,

