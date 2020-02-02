Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas participated in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
This year’s participants from the area include:
FESTIVAL BAND
Crawford: Hanna Jacob
Mitchell: Cassie Karg, Anyssa Lopez, Aniyah Lokman, Eric Wilson, Alayna Jacobs, Aubrey Branson
Morrill: Courtney Haskins
HONOR BAND
Alliance: Courtney Cox, Aubrey Garrett, Jack Moomey, Bryson Darveau, Bryson Chipperfield, Isabella Middleton
Kimball: Nicole Delaplane
Mitchell: Samantha Vizcaino, Keanna Turnbull, Max Palomo, Lexie Jackson, Kenna Krahulik
FESTIVAL CHOIR
Alliance: Victoria Garza, Jayden Moomey
Gering: Hannah Splattstoesser, Makayla Onstott, Victoria Mannel, Adam Flowers
Mitchell: Kiayah Taylor, Allison Cotant, Alicia Sanchez, Hunter Fegler, Jaden Schumacher, Dylan Gardner
HONOR CHOIR
Alliance: Mareesa Buskirk
Gering: Victoria Eckerberg
WOMENS CHOIR
Gering: Kayle Morris
Mitchell: Katie Newton, Camry Rowan, Riley Sandoz, Sabrina Vizcaino
Morrill: Alyssa Shaw, Paris Frias, Ashton Hoffman, Katelyn Ott,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.