The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record number of degrees, about 3,550, during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. Graduates from around the area include:
Alliance: Anthony Michael Hare, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brent H. Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Bayard: Tristan Nicholas Hunter, Bachelor of Arts.
Bridgeport: Jayden Jo DeCora, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Colin Ryan Fellhoelter, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Bushnell: Monica Lynn Wasielewski, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Chadron: Alec Anthony Burk, Master of Architecture; Jayden Marie Garrett, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Gering: Laura Anne Barrett, Doctor of Education, Certificate of Specialization in Educational Administration and Supervision; Megan Lynn Copsey, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management with distinction; Dalton Gene Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Karlie Jade Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kaelyn Faith Shaul, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management. Nicole Leeann Sorensen, Doctor of Education; Morgan Mikay Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Bachelor of Journalism.
Harrison: Madeline Ruth Rodenbaugh, Bachelor of Arts.
Hemingford: Lee Cameron Jespersen, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
Scottsbluff: Ray Anthony Cerda, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Zaidee Kay Rada, Bachelor of Journalism; Lawrence Gustavo Seminario-Romero, Master of Science; BriAnn D. Straub, Juris Doctor; Michael Wagner, Bachelor of Journalism; Courtney Allison Wills, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Sidney: Spencer Jackson Ellwanger, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Mia Marie Hernandez, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction; Megan Marie Neal, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Rose K. Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology with high distinction; Jakob David Olsen, Bachelor of Arts; Halle Rae Ramsey, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication; Hannah A. Rapp, Bachelor of Science; Logan Anthony Uhlir, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with distinction.
