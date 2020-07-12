The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 135 undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.
Area students conducting research this summer include:
Sophi Sanchez of Alliance, psychology, “A Mixed-Methods Investigation of Young People’s Communication with Health Care Providers about Sexual Wellbeing”
Salma Silva of Gering, psychology, “Petitioning for Freedom: Habeas Corpus in the American West”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.