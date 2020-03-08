More than 5,700 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Area students include:
Alliance: Lane Applegarth, Cameron Collins, Broderick Fielding, Kay Lee McDonald, Dawson Quick, Elise Stoike, Peyton Stoike.
Bayard: Karsen Hunter.
Bridgeport: Jayden DeCora, Colin Fellhoelter, Kaitlyn Nein, Tiana Rice.
Gering: Rebecca Boyd, McKenna Copsey, Megan Copsey, Jaela Hardin, Karlie Johnson, Spencer Lenoir, Megan Maser, Austin Schilz, Lauren Shaul, Salma Silva.
Mitchell: Jordyn Hoxworth, Christopher Jenkins, Hannah Knepper, Caleb Koranda, Olivia Michael.
Scottsbluff: Katlyn Daugherty, Carlos Felix Sr., Michael Hackett Jr., Jace Henderson, Grace Maser, Uriah Kane Mata, Natalie Saenz, Kayleigh Schwartz, Michael Wagner, Courtney Wills.
Sidney: Kaitlyn Berner, Kara Birner, Ryan Birner, Charlie Brockhaus, Spencer Ellwanger, Julia Evertson, Mia Hernandez, Cassandra Kilmurray, Megan Neal, Rose Nelson, Maddison Porter, Halle Ramsey, Kylie Rosdail, Emma Tuzicka, Logan Uhlir.
