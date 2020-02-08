The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of medical resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Students from the area include:
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Chadron: Alida Johnson, Danielle Johnson.
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Alliance: Shayleen Behm, Kennedy Cyza.
Bayard: Amy Long, Shelby Dickson.
Mitchell: Devin Beaver.
Scottsbluff: Anna Peterson, Kendall Rothenberg, Marissa Servido.
Torrington: Jennifer Brauchli, Jessica Wenzel.
College of Pharmacy
Bridgeport: Quentin Baxter.
