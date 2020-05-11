The University of Nebraska Medical Center will conduct virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college will host a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that will include videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony will conclude with the conferral of degrees.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alliance: Shayleen Behm (With High Distinction), Megan Boness, Kennedy Cyza (With High Distinction), Stacey Grant, Anna Peterson (With Distinction)

Bridgeport: Brooke Harding, Trevor Benavides, Lydia Cantu, Samantha Hoppens

Chadron: Chance Bila, Alida Johnson

Gering: Staci Bowers, Leah Newman

Scottsbluff: Becky Adams

Torrington, Wyoming: Jennifer Brauchli (With Distinction), Ashley Cushman

Master of Science in Nursing

Sidney: Amy Hoffman

Chadron: Alisha Obando

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Alliance: Samantha Vermilion

Chadron: Hannah Jamison

Gering; Morgan Broussard

Doctor of Dental Surgery

Scottsbluff: John Haslam

Doctor of Medicine

Morrill: Katherine Snyder

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science

Scottsbluff: Robert Cantril (With High Distinction)

