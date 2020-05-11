The University of Nebraska Medical Center will conduct virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college will host a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that will include videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony will conclude with the conferral of degrees.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alliance: Shayleen Behm (With High Distinction), Megan Boness, Kennedy Cyza (With High Distinction), Stacey Grant, Anna Peterson (With Distinction)
Bridgeport: Brooke Harding, Trevor Benavides, Lydia Cantu, Samantha Hoppens
Chadron: Chance Bila, Alida Johnson
Gering: Staci Bowers, Leah Newman
Scottsbluff: Becky Adams
Torrington, Wyoming: Jennifer Brauchli (With Distinction), Ashley Cushman
Master of Science in Nursing
Sidney: Amy Hoffman
Chadron: Alisha Obando
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Alliance: Samantha Vermilion
Chadron: Hannah Jamison
Gering; Morgan Broussard
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Scottsbluff: John Haslam
Doctor of Medicine
Morrill: Katherine Snyder
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science
Scottsbluff: Robert Cantril (With High Distinction)
