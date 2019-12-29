A commencement ceremony was held Dec. 20, for University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Graduates from the area include:
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Scottsbluff: Jalloul Azzouz
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bayard: Amy Long (With High Distinction)
Scottsbluff: Kendall Rothenberg
College of Allied Health Professions
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Sidney: Sabra Peetz
Graduate College
Master of Science
Alliance: Trey Neeley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.