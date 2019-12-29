A commencement ceremony was held Dec. 20, for University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Graduates from the area include:

College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Scottsbluff: Jalloul Azzouz

College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bayard: Amy Long (With High Distinction)

Scottsbluff: Kendall Rothenberg

College of Allied Health Professions

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Sidney: Sabra Peetz

Graduate College

Master of Science

Alliance: Trey Neeley

