The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently held ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. The students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and graduate studies.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Sidney: Jasmine Jallen
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Chadron: Danielle Johnson, Chadron
College of Nursing Kearney Division
Morrill: Alejandra Martinez
College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Alliance: Olivia Harris, Stephanie Moody, Kahlie Snyder; Bayard: Kenzie Harimon; Chadron: Myia Hamaker, Kaitlyn Haug; Gering: Courtney Conn, Mariah Conn, Whitney Kleich, Samantha O’Leary, Caitlin Pittman: Harrison: Trey Thayer; Kimball: Emily Harms; Lyman: Tiffany Gillett; Mitchell: Devin Beaver; Morrill: Kaitlyn Margheim, Brooke McMackin; Scottsbluff: Alexis Martinez, Yarrow Corymb, Rebecca Goldrick, Patricia Longoria, Marisa Servido, Colin Wollaston; and Torrington, Wyoming: Jessica Wenzel
College of Medicine
Scottsbluff: Aubree Ford, Micah Holloway
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Gering: Christine Scanlan
Dental Hygiene
Chadron: Toni Doescher; Gering: Aspen Wallace; Morrill: Taylor Whetham
College of Pharmacy
Alliance: Maggie Otto; Bridgeport: Quentin Baxter, Jeff Post
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Scottsbluff: Robert Cantril
Physical Therapy
Sidney: Sarah Mahr
