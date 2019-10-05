The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently held ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. The students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and graduate studies.

College of Nursing Omaha Division

Sidney: Jasmine Jallen

College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Chadron: Danielle Johnson, Chadron

College of Nursing Kearney Division

Morrill: Alejandra Martinez

College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)

Alliance: Olivia Harris, Stephanie Moody, Kahlie Snyder; Bayard: Kenzie Harimon; Chadron: Myia Hamaker, Kaitlyn Haug; Gering: Courtney Conn, Mariah Conn, Whitney Kleich, Samantha O’Leary, Caitlin Pittman: Harrison: Trey Thayer; Kimball: Emily Harms; Lyman: Tiffany Gillett; Mitchell: Devin Beaver; Morrill: Kaitlyn Margheim, Brooke McMackin; Scottsbluff: Alexis Martinez, Yarrow Corymb, Rebecca Goldrick, Patricia Longoria, Marisa Servido, Colin Wollaston; and Torrington, Wyoming: Jessica Wenzel

College of Medicine

Scottsbluff: Aubree Ford, Micah Holloway

Doctor of Dental Surgery

Gering: Christine Scanlan

Dental Hygiene

Chadron: Toni Doescher; Gering: Aspen Wallace; Morrill: Taylor Whetham

College of Pharmacy

Alliance: Maggie Otto; Bridgeport: Quentin Baxter, Jeff Post

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Scottsbluff: Robert Cantril

Physical Therapy

Sidney: Sarah Mahr

