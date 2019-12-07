The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1681 thanks all the young men and women who participated in the 2019 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions.
Winners for Post 1681 in the Voice of Democracy essay were Teagan Flick of Morrill in first place and Kesley Le of Gering in second.
First place for the Patriot’s Pen essay went to Addison Bowlin of Mitchell.
In district competition for the Voice of Democracy, Teagan Flick of Morrill placed first, followed by Alexander Barnette of Bridgeport and Grace Anderson of Merriman in third place.
District winners for the Patriot’s Pen essay were Ava McKillip of Hay Springs in first place, Addison Bowlin of Mitchell in second, and Kaylee Sprock of Chadron in third.
First place winners will be going to Lincoln in February to compete at the state level. Winners at state have a chance to go to Washington, D.C.
Again, thanks to all who took part in this year’s competitions and to the judges for taking for listening and reading the essays. Judges included Kay Grote, Laura Simpson, Dick Simmons, Tom Krotz, John Brehm and Amy Ramos.
