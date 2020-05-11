Western Nebraska Community College will be conferring 296 students with degrees, certificates or diplomas this year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college will not host a commencement ceremony. Instead, the class of 2020 received a special graduation package that included a diploma cover, a tassel, a graduation program booklet, alumni pin, and other gifts to help commemorate their time at WNCC.

A list of the area graduate candidates include:

Associate of Arts

Alliance: Taylor Dudley; Robert Herrera; David Jeffrey Strang; Mary Weingart

Bayard: Emily Doremus

Bridgeport: Diana Sparks

Chadron: Pamela Rose Fisher; David Michael Johnson

Gering: Zzyzx Richard William Brown; Oscar Gonzalez; Zoee Yvonne Knaub

Harrisburg: Joshua Boston

Kimball: Cortny Sinks

Lyman: Vania Lisbeth Jaimes Salgado

Minatare: Yesenia Ramirez; Gilberto Rodriguez II

Mitchell: Abigail Bucks; Kathleen Lucille Converse; Lissa Janae Eureste; Joseph Schumacher Jr.

Scottsbluff: Olivia Armstrong; Sorcha Colerick; Rebecca Dewitt; Candace Fisher; Mireya Garcia; Blake Greckel; Alicia Hastings; Ashley Heimbouch; Alyssa Marie Leach; Aurora Linz; Nathan Loomis; Daniela Lopez; Logan Lund; Yazmin Aidee Marquez; Emily McDaniel; Tyler Reinpold; Isabel Vasquez; Jennifer Wimmer

Sidney: Elizabeth Borgmann; Adriana Falcon; Kelsey Miller; Jake Alan Osborn; Ashley Swires

Associate of Fine Arts

Alliance: Sara Green; Matti Tunheim

Banner County: Courney Mae Knisley

Bayard: Jakob Huck

Bridgeport: John Sherwin Cataraja; Teresa Gonzalez

Broadwater: Amber Evelyn Rosas

Chadron: Julianne Dickerson; Daniel Smith

Gering: Sheridan Cristann Blanco; Tori Hoagland; Sarah Lang; Heather Osmond; Jacob Samuel Thomas

Melbeta: Austin Abbott

Mitchell: Alyssa Dishman

Morrill: Jessica Adams

Scottsbluff: Janine Renee Bastien; Wendi Callenius; Luis Delgado; Roberto Emmanuel Fernandez; Elizabeth Celeste Garrett; London Harris; Nevaeh Heinold; Nicholas Kindvall; Allison Leever; Braden Dean Lofink; Martina Lucius; Danielle Martinez; Lisbeth Morales; Gabriel Cezar Saturno; Beverly Deeann Strauch; Jessica Valles-Diaz

Sidney: Matthew Benzel; Jennifer Kae Gorman

Torrington, Wyoming: Kaylea Rising; Adia Sherbeyn

Associate of Applied Science

Alliance: Elijah Budd; Rona DeBoer; Julie Sheldon

Chadron: William Cogdill

Gering: Pamela Altamirano; Anne Fox; Charles Gannon; Tyler Leggott; Adrianna Rae Russell; Destinie Selena Savala; Daniella Schafer

Mitchell: Andrea McDaniel

Morrill: Amy Gomez; Elva Lutz

Scottsbluff: Jana Fiesterman; Alvera Razo Linz; McKenzey Ramirez

Sidney: Kinley Laye Vowers

Torrington, Wyoming: Katherine Cole; Holly Marie Smallman

Associate of Occupational Studies

Gering: Tyler Baird

Sidney: Jared McMaster

Associate Degree of Nursing

Alliance: Devan Marie Collins; Nicole Dunovsky; Kirsten Robinson

Bayard: Sarah Leonard

Bridgeport: Susana Lopez; April Lyon

Chadron: Kinsie Hanson

Gering: Veronica Castaneda; Dara Dappen; Karlea Alice Eckert; Jaclyn Nolde

Scottsbluff: Nichole Campbell; Brittany Dawn Farro; Sandhaya Subedi

Sidney: Kaylee Sue Deal; Ashley Fritz

Certificates

Alliance: Mary Weingart

Bayard: Justin Barnes; Casey Renner

Bridgeport: Jared Daniel Reynold

Gering: Antonio Carrera Arriaga; Seth DeBoer; Francisco Javier Gurrola; James Klemp; Logan Murdock; Jakob Wolfe

Kimball: Damian James Hallett; Zachery Wagner; Steven Michael Wittrock

Melbeta: Amber Lee June McNees

Mitchell: Kyler Kautz; Keaton Shoemaker; Garrett Wade Tinsley

Scottsbluff: Fidel Aguilar; Jana Fiesterman; Domingo Galindo; Jerry William Gonzales; Leeann Gonzales; Christopher Gutierrez; Cody Hagen; Blake Hill; Megan Lindley; Julian Manual Morales; John Murdock; Raymond Palmer; Ana Candelaria Reyes; Raphael Rios; Andres Rodriguez; Jinlee Sayaloune; Megan Scheer; Braxton Sell; John Spehar; Anthony Stricker; Adam Von Lintel

Sidney: Brian Hoffman

Diplomas

Alliance: Amanda Myers; Jessie Nelson; Tosha Postell; Trevor Ridenour; Tiesha Saldivar; Rebecca Standage

Chadron: Larae Coats; Abagail Dyer

Gering: Gloria Hisquierdo; Kristi Hopkins

Harrisbur: Jennifer Rios

Kimball: Jo Dene Herman; Brenton Thornton; SanDee Underhill

Mitchell: Amber Sinner

Scottsbluff: Danielle Darnell; Judy Gurrola; Taylor Mae Koros; Issah Mohammed

Sidne: Kaleigh Chavez; Daneal Dickinson; Crystal Dvorak; Heidi Nienhueser

Torrington, Wyoming: Kaylynn Soliz

