Western Nebraska Community College will be conferring 296 students with degrees, certificates or diplomas this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college will not host a commencement ceremony. Instead, the class of 2020 received a special graduation package that included a diploma cover, a tassel, a graduation program booklet, alumni pin, and other gifts to help commemorate their time at WNCC.
A list of the area graduate candidates include:
Associate of Arts
Alliance: Taylor Dudley; Robert Herrera; David Jeffrey Strang; Mary Weingart
Bayard: Emily Doremus
Bridgeport: Diana Sparks
Chadron: Pamela Rose Fisher; David Michael Johnson
Gering: Zzyzx Richard William Brown; Oscar Gonzalez; Zoee Yvonne Knaub
Harrisburg: Joshua Boston
Kimball: Cortny Sinks
Lyman: Vania Lisbeth Jaimes Salgado
Minatare: Yesenia Ramirez; Gilberto Rodriguez II
Mitchell: Abigail Bucks; Kathleen Lucille Converse; Lissa Janae Eureste; Joseph Schumacher Jr.
Scottsbluff: Olivia Armstrong; Sorcha Colerick; Rebecca Dewitt; Candace Fisher; Mireya Garcia; Blake Greckel; Alicia Hastings; Ashley Heimbouch; Alyssa Marie Leach; Aurora Linz; Nathan Loomis; Daniela Lopez; Logan Lund; Yazmin Aidee Marquez; Emily McDaniel; Tyler Reinpold; Isabel Vasquez; Jennifer Wimmer
Sidney: Elizabeth Borgmann; Adriana Falcon; Kelsey Miller; Jake Alan Osborn; Ashley Swires
Associate of Fine Arts
Alliance: Sara Green; Matti Tunheim
Banner County: Courney Mae Knisley
Bayard: Jakob Huck
Bridgeport: John Sherwin Cataraja; Teresa Gonzalez
Broadwater: Amber Evelyn Rosas
Chadron: Julianne Dickerson; Daniel Smith
Gering: Sheridan Cristann Blanco; Tori Hoagland; Sarah Lang; Heather Osmond; Jacob Samuel Thomas
Melbeta: Austin Abbott
Mitchell: Alyssa Dishman
Morrill: Jessica Adams
Scottsbluff: Janine Renee Bastien; Wendi Callenius; Luis Delgado; Roberto Emmanuel Fernandez; Elizabeth Celeste Garrett; London Harris; Nevaeh Heinold; Nicholas Kindvall; Allison Leever; Braden Dean Lofink; Martina Lucius; Danielle Martinez; Lisbeth Morales; Gabriel Cezar Saturno; Beverly Deeann Strauch; Jessica Valles-Diaz
Sidney: Matthew Benzel; Jennifer Kae Gorman
Torrington, Wyoming: Kaylea Rising; Adia Sherbeyn
Associate of Applied Science
Alliance: Elijah Budd; Rona DeBoer; Julie Sheldon
Chadron: William Cogdill
Gering: Pamela Altamirano; Anne Fox; Charles Gannon; Tyler Leggott; Adrianna Rae Russell; Destinie Selena Savala; Daniella Schafer
Mitchell: Andrea McDaniel
Morrill: Amy Gomez; Elva Lutz
Scottsbluff: Jana Fiesterman; Alvera Razo Linz; McKenzey Ramirez
Sidney: Kinley Laye Vowers
Torrington, Wyoming: Katherine Cole; Holly Marie Smallman
Associate of Occupational Studies
Gering: Tyler Baird
Sidney: Jared McMaster
Associate Degree of Nursing
Alliance: Devan Marie Collins; Nicole Dunovsky; Kirsten Robinson
Bayard: Sarah Leonard
Bridgeport: Susana Lopez; April Lyon
Chadron: Kinsie Hanson
Gering: Veronica Castaneda; Dara Dappen; Karlea Alice Eckert; Jaclyn Nolde
Scottsbluff: Nichole Campbell; Brittany Dawn Farro; Sandhaya Subedi
Sidney: Kaylee Sue Deal; Ashley Fritz
Certificates
Alliance: Mary Weingart
Bayard: Justin Barnes; Casey Renner
Bridgeport: Jared Daniel Reynold
Gering: Antonio Carrera Arriaga; Seth DeBoer; Francisco Javier Gurrola; James Klemp; Logan Murdock; Jakob Wolfe
Kimball: Damian James Hallett; Zachery Wagner; Steven Michael Wittrock
Melbeta: Amber Lee June McNees
Mitchell: Kyler Kautz; Keaton Shoemaker; Garrett Wade Tinsley
Scottsbluff: Fidel Aguilar; Jana Fiesterman; Domingo Galindo; Jerry William Gonzales; Leeann Gonzales; Christopher Gutierrez; Cody Hagen; Blake Hill; Megan Lindley; Julian Manual Morales; John Murdock; Raymond Palmer; Ana Candelaria Reyes; Raphael Rios; Andres Rodriguez; Jinlee Sayaloune; Megan Scheer; Braxton Sell; John Spehar; Anthony Stricker; Adam Von Lintel
Sidney: Brian Hoffman
Diplomas
Alliance: Amanda Myers; Jessie Nelson; Tosha Postell; Trevor Ridenour; Tiesha Saldivar; Rebecca Standage
Chadron: Larae Coats; Abagail Dyer
Gering: Gloria Hisquierdo; Kristi Hopkins
Harrisbur: Jennifer Rios
Kimball: Jo Dene Herman; Brenton Thornton; SanDee Underhill
Mitchell: Amber Sinner
Scottsbluff: Danielle Darnell; Judy Gurrola; Taylor Mae Koros; Issah Mohammed
Sidne: Kaleigh Chavez; Daneal Dickinson; Crystal Dvorak; Heidi Nienhueser
Torrington, Wyoming: Kaylynn Soliz
