The Western Nebraska Human Resource Management Association (WNHRMA) is pleased to announce their 2020 scholarship winners.
Receiving a $500 award is Kadra Clark, South East High School in Yoder, Wyoming. Kadra is active in FFA, 4-H, rodeo and training horses. Kadra plans to attend Chadron State College and study business administration.
Receiving a $400 award is Joel Baker, Alliance High School in Alliance. Joel is active in basketball, American Legion baseball, church, and President of A-Club. Joel plans to attend Concordia University and study business administration.
Receiving a $300 award is Sydney Hinze, Scottsbluff High School in Scottsbluff. Sydney is active in dance, DECA, drill team, FCA and Student Senate. Sydney plans to attend Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona and study business.
