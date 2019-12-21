Wiedeman Financial Services in Gering was recognized as a top wealth management firm for its extraordinary achievements throughout the year at the 2019 Avantax Wealth Management National Conference that took place in November at the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas.
Wiedeman Financial Services was named a Two Diamond Eagle, which is awarded to firms based on the criterion of the firm’s production volume across all product lines.
