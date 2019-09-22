Western Nebraska Community College recently added five full-time instructors to the Scottsbluff Campus faculty, including a new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program director and instructor, as well as two nursing instructors.
Ken Boston will serve as the new EMS program director and instructor, bringing 19 years of EMS work experience to WNCC. Prior to joining WNCC, Boston worked with Regional West EMS and Kimball Health Services. He also served in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 1988 and earned a master’s degree in biblical studies from the Reformed Theological Seminary.
Jordan Colwell and Jennifer Seiler joined the nursing program faculty. Colwell recently earned a doctorate in business administration after receiving a master’s in health care administration from Walden University and a bachelor’s in nursing from Chadron State College. Colwell has also served as an adjunct faculty member at both the Alliance campus (2010-2013) and the Scottsbluff campus (2017).
Seiler has nearly 15 years of experience in nursing, including 11 as a certified nursing assistant and three as a registered nurse. She is pursuing an master’s in nursing education from Walden University. She earned a bachelor’s in Nursing from the UNMC and attended WNCC to complete her nursing prerequisites.
Francesca Mintowt-Czyz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to WNCC as the new theater arts instructor. She completed the MA Theatre Lab at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She also holds a bachelor’s in theater performance from the University of Wyoming and an associate’s in social science from Western Wyoming Community College. She has taught and performed internationally and in diverse settings.
The Mathematics and Science Division welcomed Erandi Gunapala as a math instructor in January. Her esteemed resume includes a doctorate in physics from the University of North Dakota, a bachelor’s in physics from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, as well as numerous publication and presentation accolades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.