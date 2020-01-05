Western Nebraska Community College is proud to announce that the following students were honored on the Fall 2019 President’s List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (3.40-3.99 GPA).
Twenty-eight students finished the semester with a 4.0 grade point average to make the President’s List, and 125 were honored on the Dean’s List.
PRESIDENT’S LIST (4.00 GPA)
Nebraska
Alliance - Dustin Carrick, Tyler Hunt, Trevor Morava; Ashby - Vonn Dubs; Bayard - Casey Renner; Bridgeport - Bethia Hamilton; Chadron - William Cogdill; Gering - Sheridan Blanco, Ashlyn Lang, Ashley Maschmeier, Alexia Tallmon, Jordan Whisler; Minatare - Gilberto Rodriguez; Scottsbluff - Fidel Aguilar, Nancy Clinton, Sorcha Colerick, Alexie Cushing, Jessica Valles-Diaz; Sidney - Matthew Benzel, Brian Hoffman.
DEAN’S LIST (3.40 - 3.99 GPA)
Nebraska
Alliance - Rona Armstrong, Cynthia Brandon, Nathanial Lousberg, Ashley Robinson, Rebecca Standage; Bayard - Wyatt Fiscus, Nicole Hillis, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk; Big Springs - Trinity Wolford; Bridgeport - Teresa Gonzalez, Awnathon McGrath, Elizabeth Rojas; Crawford - Kelsey Tighe; Chadron - Julianne Dickerson, William Tidyman; Ellsworth - Brittany Krzycki; Gering - Evelyn Anderson-Saenz, Seth DeBoer, Charles Gannon, Susan Mickey, Ashley Shultz, Kelsee Walter, Jakob Wolfe; Gordon - Gracey Perez; Gurley - David George; Harrisburg - Courtney Knisley; Imperial - Ashley Grassia; Kimball - Michael Steele, Zachery Wagner; Lyman - Howard Jenkins; Minatare - Elisabeth Brown; Mitchell - Peyton Beaver, Marcus Carrillo, Jason Dillman, Andrea Lashley, Clifford Miller, Gabriela Moreno, Logan Murdock, Leigh Thompson; Morrill - Megan Sinks, Garrett Tinsley; North Platte - Scott Dike; Ogallala - Truman Wilson; Oshkosh - Morgan Mickey, Kayleen Sullivan; Palisade - Paxton Gleason; Palmer - Betsy Eckstrom; Potter - Russell Barker II, Ken Ries; Rushville - Carson Hinn, Paige Linders, Dylan Schwarting; Sargent - Abaigeal O’Connor; Scottsbluff - Anna Adams, Tolu Adedoja, Olivia Armstrong, Janine Bastien, Stephanie Bianco, Rianda Bounds, Meghan Calvert, Omar Ceesay, Brooke Desha, Jerry Gonzales, Kasandra Gray, Destany Hill, Blake Hill, Jariatou Jallow, Nicholas Kindvall, Conner McCracken, Lisbeth Morales, Michael Otto, Donovan Reese, Trenton Richter, Olivia Schaub, Braxton Sell, Lizbeth Smith, Jacob Weatherman; Sidney - Arik Doty, Adriana Falcon, Nicholas Feuerborn, Eric McCool, Terry Sickler.
Wyoming
Torrington, Wyo. - Adia Sherbeyn, Holly Smallman.
