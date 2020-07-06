Western Nebraska Community College is proud to announce that the following students were honored on the spring 2020 President’s List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (3.40-3.99 GPA).

Thirty-four students finished the semester with a 4.0 grade point average to make the President’s List, and 134 were honored on the Dean’s List.

Area students named to the President’s List include:

Bayard: Jakob Huck

Bridgeport: Bethia Hamilton;

Gering: Sheridan Blanco, David Hernandez, Ashley Maschmeier, Alexia Tallmon

Mitchell: Ronald Sisson

Scottsbluff: Brandon Ball, Meghan Calvert, Omar Ceesay, Nancy Clinton, Kasandra Gray, Destany Hill, Logan Lund, Conner McCracken, Long Phan

Sidney: Madelyn Watchorn.

Torrington, Wyoming: Adia Sherbeyn, Holly Smallman.

Dean’s List students were:

Alliance: Alivia Carlson, Rona DeBoer, Tyler Hunt, Rebecca Standage, Jacobi Stumpff

Bayard: Wyatt Fiscus, Nicole Hillis, Destiny Lerma, Nathanial Lousberg, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk, Casey Renner

Bridgeport: Shelbi Klingsporn; Awnathon McGrath, Elizabeth Rojas

Chadron: William Cogdill, Julianne Dickerson, David Johnson, Aries Ottesen-Wills

Henry: Peyton Gibson

Kimball: Logan Felz, Michael Steele

Minatare: Gilberto Rodriguez

Mitchell: Sarahi Barrios, Jason Dillman, Anabelle Gillen, Adeline Hobbs, Madyson Lees, Arely Payan Alvarez

Morrill: Mickayla Burg, Megn Sinks

Scottsbluff: Fidel Aguilar, Olivia Armstrong, Harold Baez, Peyton Beaver, Stephanie Bianco, Rianda Bounds, Makayla Comings, Brooke Desha, Matheus Dos Santos Lima, Gideon Fink, Allyson Gion, Jerry Gonzales, Christopher Gutierrez, Tomi Hall, Jariatou Jallow, Wendy Kennedy, Allison Leever, Yazmin Marquez, Oluwamayowa Oladipupo, Michael Otto, Maxwell Owusu, Donovan Reese, Trenton Richter, Olivia Schaub, Lizbeth Smith, Paula Gem, Tactacan, Jessica Valles-Diaz, Hannah Vesper

Sidney: Matthew Benzel, Arik Doty, Adriana Falcon, Heidi Neinhueser, Jamison Tvrs

Torrington, Wyoming: Vania Jaimes Salgado.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.