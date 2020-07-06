Western Nebraska Community College is proud to announce that the following students were honored on the spring 2020 President’s List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (3.40-3.99 GPA).
Thirty-four students finished the semester with a 4.0 grade point average to make the President’s List, and 134 were honored on the Dean’s List.
Area students named to the President’s List include:
Bayard: Jakob Huck
Bridgeport: Bethia Hamilton;
Gering: Sheridan Blanco, David Hernandez, Ashley Maschmeier, Alexia Tallmon
Mitchell: Ronald Sisson
Scottsbluff: Brandon Ball, Meghan Calvert, Omar Ceesay, Nancy Clinton, Kasandra Gray, Destany Hill, Logan Lund, Conner McCracken, Long Phan
Sidney: Madelyn Watchorn.
Torrington, Wyoming: Adia Sherbeyn, Holly Smallman.
Dean’s List students were:
Alliance: Alivia Carlson, Rona DeBoer, Tyler Hunt, Rebecca Standage, Jacobi Stumpff
Bayard: Wyatt Fiscus, Nicole Hillis, Destiny Lerma, Nathanial Lousberg, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk, Casey Renner
Bridgeport: Shelbi Klingsporn; Awnathon McGrath, Elizabeth Rojas
Chadron: William Cogdill, Julianne Dickerson, David Johnson, Aries Ottesen-Wills
Henry: Peyton Gibson
Kimball: Logan Felz, Michael Steele
Minatare: Gilberto Rodriguez
Mitchell: Sarahi Barrios, Jason Dillman, Anabelle Gillen, Adeline Hobbs, Madyson Lees, Arely Payan Alvarez
Morrill: Mickayla Burg, Megn Sinks
Scottsbluff: Fidel Aguilar, Olivia Armstrong, Harold Baez, Peyton Beaver, Stephanie Bianco, Rianda Bounds, Makayla Comings, Brooke Desha, Matheus Dos Santos Lima, Gideon Fink, Allyson Gion, Jerry Gonzales, Christopher Gutierrez, Tomi Hall, Jariatou Jallow, Wendy Kennedy, Allison Leever, Yazmin Marquez, Oluwamayowa Oladipupo, Michael Otto, Maxwell Owusu, Donovan Reese, Trenton Richter, Olivia Schaub, Lizbeth Smith, Paula Gem, Tactacan, Jessica Valles-Diaz, Hannah Vesper
Sidney: Matthew Benzel, Arik Doty, Adriana Falcon, Heidi Neinhueser, Jamison Tvrs
Torrington, Wyoming: Vania Jaimes Salgado.
